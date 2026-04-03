WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘First Fridays’ return to Highland Park Improvement Club

While continuing to raise money for the rebuild of their fire-gutted ex-HQ, Highland Park Improvement Club is also continuing to find creative ways to serve the community at its site. One way. – spring and summer “First Fridays“ – launched the 2026 season tonight.
The El Koreano food truck served up dinner, while DJs Mighty Moss and Rich served up music:
Environmental education and art was courtesy of DNDA:
And Linda Hornberg, with her book “Picture a Garden“:
Hanging out with neighbors was at the heart of it all:
Next First Friday – May 1st, 12th/Holden.
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