Thanks to West Seattle runner Joe Drake for the photo!

Patti Shuster, Joe Drake, Mike Marshino, Huy Son, and Shannon Chappon, all of West Seattle and ready to run the Boston Marathon tomorrow.

The 129th Boston Marathon starts in 10 waves between 6:06 am and 8:15 am our time tomorrow (Monday, April 21).

P.S. We last heard from Joe a year ago, when he updated us on West Seattleites running the Tokyo Marathon, where he and Patti earned Six-Star Medals.