HAPPENING NOW: Spring 2026 Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup – no waiting!

(WSB photos)

Though volunteers tell us drivers were lined up down the street when the spring Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup began at 9 am today, there’s no waiting now, and traffic is expected to be steady through the duration of the dropoff event, until 3 pm (don’t wait until the last minute, though, unless you can’t get there any sooner).

That’s just some of what people have brought – here’s the official list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time.

1 Green Planet is the longtime recycling partner with the church, which is at 9040 California SW. Dropoffs are free but volunteers are happy to accept monetary donations if you can chip in to support this twice-yearly event (next one, by the way, is set for Saturday, October 11).