FOLLOWUP: Cooperative-preschool supporters rallying Thursday morning at South Seattle College

We’ve been reporting on the impending defunding of local cooperative preschools as parent-education programs in the community-college system, including the co-ops in West Seattle and elsewhere in the city. Above is a photo from a briefing in North Seattle over the weekend; the next step for supporters is happening tomorrow (Thursday, April 9) morning at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). At 8 am tomorrow, they’re rallying at Cascade Hall on the northwest side of the campus, because the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will be meeting at SSC. That’s the board that made a change in funding allocation that the preschool program says blindsided them – as explained in this WSB story – with just a few months to figure out another way to get funded and avoid having to close. So as part of advocacy efforts, they’re rallying tomorrow morning as a show of support before the board meeting, which is in the afternoon. They’ve also been pursuing other advocacy channels mentioned here.