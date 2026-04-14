Fauntleroy Community Association meeting, free ice cream, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo – he says it’s a Cooper’s Hawk. From our bird’s-eye view, here are event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE CLOSED THIS WEEK … because of spring break.

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Open today, now through 11:30 am at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW), just drop in! Older siblings on spring break welcome this week too.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

‘GROUNDED CONVERSATIONS’: Free drop-in coaching at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 10:40 am to noon.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today Major Roy Wild, regional commander of the Salvation Army. (4470 35th SW)

FREE ICE CREAM: Noon-8 pm, it’s free cone (or cup) day at Ben & Jerry’s (2742 Alki SW), no restrictions on flavor etc. – as noted in our preview, you can get civic info too.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At City Hall, at 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch. Items today include finalizing the library levy.

NO DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Library event canceled this week because of spring break.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One team is playing at home – Chief Sealth IHS boys soccer has a match vs. Seattle Academy at 4 pm at Delridge Playfield (Delridge Way SW and SW Alaska).

CREATIVE SKILLSHARING: 4:30-8 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) with West Seattle Mutual Aid.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL: Continuing weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW and Alki SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm monthly board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), community members welcome.

SACRED BIRTH PRENATAL YOGA SERIES: 6 pm, series begins – info in our calendar listing. (7358 35th SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four venues for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!