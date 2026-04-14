WEST SEATTLE SWIMMING: Colman Pool party reservations open today, as preseason approaches



(WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin, May 2025)

West Seattle’s “pool with a view,” outdoor saltwater Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park, will open again for pre-season weekends starting in “early May” though the exact date hasn’t yet been announced. Registration for summer swim lessons at Colman Pool is already open and today’s the last registration milestone date for the summer season – at noon today, Seattle Parks opens reservations for pool parties. Most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the season – June 26-August 30 – and Mondays, August 3-24, Colman Pool is available 7-8 pm for private parties of up to 30 people, for a $365 fee. Here’s the direct link to the page where reservations open at noon. (And you can watch here for the full 2026 schedule to appear any day now.)