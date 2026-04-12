BIZNOTE: Free ice-cream cones at Alki Beach Ben & Jerry’s on Tuesday

Alki Beach Ben & Jerry’s – co-housed with Alki Coffee Co. at 2742 Alki Avenue SW – will offer free ice-cream cones noon-8 pm this Tuesday (April 14). The announcement that six Ben & Jerry’s around the region will participate, including Alki, says it’s a “global tradition of giving away free ice cream to thank fans and celebrate community” and that this year’s giveaway day “will also highlight the region’s strong civic spirit.” In that spirit, the nonprofit, nonpartisan League of Women Voters plans to have reps at Alki to register voters and offer election info. According to the company website, there’s no rules about what flavors they’re giving away – get your favorite.