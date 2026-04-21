About the police response in The Junction

For those asking about the big police response in The Junction, near 42nd/Alaska – this was called in as a woman who had a hatchet being chased by a man. Initial reports of weapon involvement always mean a larger response, at least until things are sorted out (as was the case, for example, in an unrelated response in the Luna Park neighborhood a few hours ago, which turned out to be a person in crisis). In this case, nobody is injured, and police have just told dispatch that “both parties are being uncooperative,” so at this point it does not appear anyone will be taken into custody for any alleged crime.