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About the police response in The Junction

April 21, 2026 5:27 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

For those asking about the big police response in The Junction, near 42nd/Alaska – this was called in as a woman who had a hatchet being chased by a man. Initial reports of weapon involvement always mean a larger response, at least until things are sorted out (as was the case, for example, in an unrelated response in the Luna Park neighborhood a few hours ago, which turned out to be a person in crisis). In this case, nobody is injured, and police have just told dispatch that “both parties are being uncooperative,” so at this point it does not appear anyone will be taken into custody for any alleged crime.

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1 Reply to "About the police response in The Junction"

  • Tom April 21, 2026 (5:30 pm)
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    We were parked right in front of them as it escalated. She had a small hatchet in her hand and was screaming at him from outside the passenger side before he got out and started chasing her. Seemed to come out of nowhere. 

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