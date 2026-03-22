WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 notes!

(Cherry blossoms, photographed by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s the event lineup for spring’s first Sunday (spring arrives this Friday!), mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, but starting with an off-peninsula traffic alert:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Highland Park Corner Store at 9 am today for a today’s Sunday Funday run. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

BUNNY PORTRAITS ALL BOOKED UP: Just an update on this calendar listing – no appointments left.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early spring produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and chow down on a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

FOOD & SHOPPING POP-UP: 11 am-5 pm again today, “Good Foods and Vintage Goods” pop-up, featuring Highbrow Hedonist. (5001 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP, BUT BE AWARE … 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library, registration strongly encouraged as we’re told the slots have been all booked up. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

GROUP ART SHOW: Last of three days for Feather in the Wind group show upstairs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), with six artists, noon-6 pm.

TIDEPOOLING: Seattle Parks is offering guided tidepooling today – meet at 1:30 pm at Constellation Park (63rd SW and Beach Drive SW), info here. Low tide is -1.2 feet at 2:09 pm.

PLANT-REPOTTING POTLUCK: 2 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), fun way to spring into spring.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘SMART PEOPLE’: Final performance of the play at Acts on Stage Theater at 3 pm; ticket info here. (10806 12th SW, White Center)

HOW TO WRITE AN OBITUARY: Whether it’s someone else’s, or your own, there’s an art to it, and you can learn about that at 3 pm today at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – our calendar listing has the registration link. (2306 42nd SW)

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm, play trivia at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW) with host Morgue Anne.

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm Sunday night all-ages show at Tim’s Tavern, with Matt Unger, The Rolling Thunder,Velvet Armada, Sweet Cheeks; get tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm,jazz to wrap up your weekend, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

Organizing, or working on, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!