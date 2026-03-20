West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

51℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car abandoned outside WSHS

March 20, 2026 9:00 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for the tips. Police were at West Seattle High School this morning investigating a stolen car crashed and abandoned on the south side of the parking lot.The car, a gray Kia Soul, turned out to have been stolen from someone in Seaview; police were reported to be bringing the owner there. Police were dispatched around 7:30 this morning, but whoever had been driving. the stolen Kia was gone by then. (If you have any information, the police report # is 26-76480.)

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car abandoned outside WSHS"

  • Marcus March 20, 2026 (9:04 am)
    Reply

    If there was a camera monitoring the street, maybe a description of the driver could be recorded to build a profile of the car thief’s in our area.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.