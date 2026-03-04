TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: March’s first Wednesday

6:55 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, March 4, 2026; sorry we’re getting a late start today.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

More showers, possibly even thunderstorms, are in the forecast – high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 6:43 am; sunset at 5:59 pm. (Sunday, those times will change dramatically after we spring forward an hour!)

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE ALERT

Two lanes are still closed on the NB bside of this bridge, and the speed limit remains 25 mph. WSDOT has promised an update by Fridayl

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the WSDOT alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!