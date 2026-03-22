‘The Cougulance is gone’: End of a West Seattle roadside era

Notice something missing along the west stretch of Admiral Way? Paul Twibell sent the explanation:

The Cougulance is gone.

For over a decade, the Cougar Ambulance, “The Cougulance,” has held a spot in the 59th block of Admiral Way. Yesterday I sold it to a couple that lives in Pullman. It has been a staple at WSU during football season. It has been on Billboards, banners, news reports, and commercials. Twice it has appeared on ESPN’s Gameday.

(2020 screengrab from ESPN – West Point was a reference to an unrelated location)

It will have many more years of tailgating with its new owners.

Many of you loved it, some of you hated it, a few of you damaged it, a couple of you tried to have it towed. Thank you to all of you who appreciated it, and saw it as a West Seattle landmark. To the rest… whatever.

GO COUGS!

Paul Twibell