SPORTS: Crosstown competitors West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS face off in boys’ soccer

(WSB photos)

The sun appeared in time for this evening’s big crosstown competition in boys’ soccer, Chief Sealth International High School (blue) hosting West Seattle High School (white) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

Head Coach Shaun Spencer‘s Wildcats came into the match undefeated and finished it that way, shutting out interim Head Coach Cade Cooke‘s Seahawks 2-0. Oliver Miller (sophomore, #18) and Judah Director (senior, #11) had the goals for WSHS.

Both teams play their next matches on Wednesday (March 26) – WSHS hosting Seattle Academy at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle), Chief Sealth visiting Franklin at 5 pm.