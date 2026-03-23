Memorial service planned May 2 for Alan E. ‘Santa Al’ Vinson, 1948-2026

The man known to so many people as “Santa Al” has died. A memorial service is planned May 2 for Alan Edwin Vinson, Jr., whose family shares this remembrance:

Alan Edwin Vinson, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026, after a lengthy battle with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH). He was surrounded by loved ones at the VA Hospital in Seattle as he transitioned peacefully.

Al was born on April 30, 1948, in Jackson, Minnesota, to Alan Edwin Vinson, Sr. and Virginia Rose (Hepp) Vinson. As a child in a military family, he moved around quite a bit and finally settled down in Seattle, where he attended West Seattle High School. It was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Granquist after he asked her brothers to set them up for a date to the dance. Their love story began in those halls and grew into a marriage that spanned 56 devoted years.

A talented athlete, Al played baseball at the University of Washington before enlisting in the United States Army. Over the years, he worked in several industries before finding his stride at KAR Products, where he built a successful career as a salesman known for his automotive expertise, work ethic, and ability to connect with people.

Al spent his time outside of work at the Washington Athletic Club, playing handball, flying kites, or swinging a stick at any golf course he could find. He volunteered for years with the West Seattle Garden Tour, bringing color and joy to the community. He was also a notorious whiskey drinker, cigar enthusiast, and loved spending time with his beloved Mary Ellen, family, and friends in their West Seattle home – usually on the back deck or playing games.

Following retirement, Al embraced what many would call his true calling as a professional Santa Claus. Santa Al started this role as a hobby for the Holy Rosary Seattle Christmas tree lot due to his big, beautiful white beard. With his genuine warmth, booming laugh, and unmistakable beard, he became the best Santa Claus anyone could hope to meet and made people believe all over the Pacific Northwest. Bringing joy to children and families became one of the great pleasures of his later years.

Al was a committed and proud father to his four children: Kristi (Mike) Waugh, Mark, Jessie (Gerald) Beltran, and Heather (Mike) Smith. He was also a loving grandfather to Izzy, McKenna, and Jayden, who brought him immeasurable joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom, sister Pat, and son Mark. Al leaves behind his wife, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Mary and Barb (Bob) Wilzen, and brother Jack (Johnna).

Al will be remembered for his kindness, humor, generosity of spirit, and the deep love he had for his family and community. His presence brought warmth to every room he entered, and his legacy of love and laughter will live on in all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 2 at 11:00AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (4102 SW Genesee St).

To read his full obituary and share memories visit www.EmmickFunerals.com/obituaries/Alan-Vinson-Jr

The family asks that donations be made in Al’s honor to West Seattle Garden Tour, and the Seattle Santa Heartcloud Foundation.