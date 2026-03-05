It’s not a bike project, it’s a safety project, SDOT insists at online community meeting about Highland Park Way hill lane conversion

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

SDOT has made another change in its plan for replacing a downhill driving lane on the Highland Park Way hill with a biking/walking/rolling lane.

Now, instead of separating the lane from motor-vehicle traffic with curbing, SDOT reps told an online community meeting last night, they’ll separate it with jersey barriers.

That makes the lane separation removable if the hill needs to be restored to four driving lanes – a “break glass in case of emergency” type of failsafe, as it was described at one point.

That wasn’t much consolation to project opponents among the attendees, who continued to express concern about backups even in routine times.

Also last night, co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick of the neighborhood coalition HPAC secured a commitment from SDOT communicator Dan Anderson to bring project-team reps to this month’s HPAC meeting – something she’s been requesting for many months. The online meeting format last night was also somewhat awkward; of note, though SDOT had a seven-person team available live, the narrated presentation toward the start was pre-recorded (they promised it would be added to the website “after the meeting” though as of this writing, it’s not there yet. We did obtain the full slide deck, from which most of the visuals in this report were taken – see that here.)

The proposal is not new, though one attendee lambasted SDOT for not getting the word out as thoroughly as befits a project that will affect road users who come from far beyond Highland Park to travel toward West Marginal Way, the 1st Avenue South Bridge, South Park, and elsewhere. From the slide deck, here’s the latest “early design” version of the “typical” crossection that would result:

The slide deck also focused on the plan for access to the hill from both residential streets and the near-the-hill-bottom Pioneer Industries, including:

And two options were offered for the bottom of the hill, where it meets West Marginal Way:

Another point of contention during the meeting, besides general opposition to the lane conversion, was the rationale for it. SDOT reps insisted that this is not a “bicycle project” but rather a “safety project,” that in its current configuration, two lanes each way, the road cannot be made safe enough for city standards, so it has to be redesigned. And, the questions continued, why does this seem to be so high up on the priority list when other seemingly more urgent matters – like the crash-prone section of the westbound West Seattle Bridge by “the curve” – have not had this kind of attention? Bicycling came more into play in the answer to this – that it was identified as a “gap” in the city bike network, to connect to the Duwamish River Trail, “part of a regional gap to fill,” said SDOT’s Christiana Farrell, who works on the city’s Bicycle Master Plan. As it has in many previous discussions, the point was made that few people currently walk/bike on the hill. And the answer as always could be distilled to (as the old movie quote goes) “if you build it, they will come.”

Speaking of low usage, all current bus stops on the hill will remain though they currently are experiencing that, according to SDOT. The low bus-stop usage was also cited in response to a question about what happens if a bike rider is headed downhill at the time a stopped bus is blocking the lane

What about emergency responders – have they been asked about how the loss of a driving lane might affect them? asked another attendee. Anderson said SFD and SPD had been consulted and had “no major concerns,” adding that other similar (unnamed) projects in the city had not resulted in problems; three lanes on the hill should provide them a way to get around if they need to, he said,

Still, meeting participants’ concerns were not quelled. One cited traumatic experiences from past backup problems, and working for years just to get the Highland Park Way/Holden intersection’s challenges addressed – something that had dragged on for years, and suddenly was addressed in a matter of days after the West Seattle Bridge closure in 2020 turned Holden into a major detour route. Another participant, observing that the situation was “miserable” during the 2 1/2-year bridge closure, said, “We care about safety, but we care about our mental health” – she and others contended that the hill’s vast majority of users are drivers and their concerns and opinions should get the most attention. “I’m astonished this idea has advanced to this point,” said yet another attendee.

SDOT stuck to its contention, however, that “even (significant opposition) doesn’t mean we don’t have a duty to safer streets.”

The meeting ran almost two hours, longer than planned. Assuming SDOT does indeed attend the next HPAC meeting, that would be March 25, time and location TBA. Here, meantime, is the project timeline presented last night:

BACKSTORY: In 2020, SDOT had a plan for a bike lane on the Highland Park Way hill, but put it on hold. The concept re-emerged in a 2022 application for federal funding. Then in May 2024, SDOT formally announced a plan for a downhill bike lane and/or expanded path along about half a mile of the hill.