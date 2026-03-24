FOLLOWUP: Schedule slides for West Seattle’s next off-leash area

This week’s closure of what’s currently West Seattle’s only off-leash area at Westcrest Park led to several readers asking for a schedule update on what’ll be the second local dog park, just south of West Seattle Stadium. The last update had suggested construction would start this spring, but there’s been no sign that was indeed imminent, and as of yesterday, the project website hadn’t been updated in more than half a year. So we asked Seattle Parks. They tell us the construction schedule has now slid to next year: “Construction is now expected to start in early 2027 and be complete by Fall 2027.” What’s happening right now? “We are currently preparing review of 60% Design documents … and expect to go to bid in December of this year.” This info will be added to signage on the site, and – since our inquiry – has been added today to a new “engagement hub” project page (to which the previous project page points). It’s been two years since the site was chosen.