You asked, so we asked: Here’s what’s about to be built at West Seattle Stadium

November 4, 2025 6:29 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Ian sent that photo of crews working at West Seattle Stadium, also noting that construction fencing has gone up. We asked Seattle Parks what’s being built. Answer: ADA improvements – from the project website:

This project will upgrade the West Seattle Stadium to current accessibility standards, including improvement to accessible routes, parking stalls, providing wheelchair seating and a platform lift to the south concrete grandstands, restroom and interior improvements and Site Work. Site Work includes new concrete ramps, plazas, asphalt parking stalls, landscaping and irrigation improvements, and a new detention vault. This project also includes 2 Additives that we will be doing as well. Additive 1 covers Epoxy Flooring over sealed concrete in the restrooms. Additive 2 includes construction of an additional ramp from the parking area to the concrete bleacher structure.

During construction, the contractor will need to close a portion of the track near the Grandstands. Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Contractor hired for the project will work to minimize the impact on the track & field.

The project page says the work could last up to a year. When the project went out to bid earlier this year, it was projected to cost almost $3 million. The contractor is Optimus, which is also leading the Hiawatha Community Center project.

2 Replies to "You asked, so we asked: Here's what's about to be built at West Seattle Stadium"

  • Hammer in Hand November 4, 2025 (6:53 pm)
    I am wondering if a new updated score board and PA System may be on the docket too?

    • WSB November 4, 2025 (7:01 pm)
      not on the project list that Im seeing.

