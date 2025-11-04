You asked, so we asked: Here’s what’s about to be built at West Seattle Stadium

Ian sent that photo of crews working at West Seattle Stadium, also noting that construction fencing has gone up. We asked Seattle Parks what’s being built. Answer: ADA improvements – from the project website:

This project will upgrade the West Seattle Stadium to current accessibility standards, including improvement to accessible routes, parking stalls, providing wheelchair seating and a platform lift to the south concrete grandstands, restroom and interior improvements and Site Work. Site Work includes new concrete ramps, plazas, asphalt parking stalls, landscaping and irrigation improvements, and a new detention vault. This project also includes 2 Additives that we will be doing as well. Additive 1 covers Epoxy Flooring over sealed concrete in the restrooms. Additive 2 includes construction of an additional ramp from the parking area to the concrete bleacher structure. During construction, the contractor will need to close a portion of the track near the Grandstands. Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Contractor hired for the project will work to minimize the impact on the track & field.

The project page says the work could last up to a year. When the project went out to bid earlier this year, it was projected to cost almost $3 million. The contractor is Optimus, which is also leading the Hiawatha Community Center project.