CRIME WATCH: Shooting in North Shorewood

March 6, 2026 6:30 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

6:30 PM: Thanks for the tips. The huge King County Sheriff’s Office response at 25th SW and SW 107th in North Shorewood [vicinity map] is because of a shooting. A man is reported to have shot his brother after a family dispute. While someone left the scene with the victim – intending to go to a Burien hospital, but eventually contacting 911 and now being taken to Harborview with a wound to the abdomen – the suspect was believed to still be in the residence where it happened, and that’s what the big response is about.

7:20 PM: They’re still trying to get him to come out voluntarily, before deploying a warrant to go in. Avoid the area, as they’re keeping traffic away for a considerable distance.

  • TD March 6, 2026 (7:07 pm)
    We live close by and the sirens are still going with more officers showing up. There were already 8 or 9 police cars there a half hour ago. They were using a megaphone to talk to the guy, telling him to come out. 

  • Josh March 6, 2026 (7:18 pm)
    Thanks for these updates. We live nearby grateful for Tracy and this WSB.

  • Mike March 6, 2026 (7:24 pm)
    They have blocked off more roadways for additional setbacks, avoid the area if possible.

    • WSB March 6, 2026 (7:26 pm)
      I just added that, in fact. Thank you.

