CRIME WATCH: Shooting in North Shorewood

6:30 PM: Thanks for the tips. The huge King County Sheriff’s Office response at 25th SW and SW 107th in North Shorewood [vicinity map] is because of a shooting. A man is reported to have shot his brother after a family dispute. While someone left the scene with the victim – intending to go to a Burien hospital, but eventually contacting 911 and now being taken to Harborview with a wound to the abdomen – the suspect was believed to still be in the residence where it happened, and that’s what the big response is about.

7:20 PM: They’re still trying to get him to come out voluntarily, before deploying a warrant to go in. Avoid the area, as they’re keeping traffic away for a considerable distance.