FEEDBACK WANTED: Alki playground redesign team is collecting input, and needs yours

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The team working on the Alki playground renovation project as part of the larger rebuild of Alki Elementary School is continuing to gather community feedback, and held a public meeting on Wednesday afternoon at the Alki Beach Bathhouse to get input from neighbors and to provide updates about the design process.

Back in early October, the team launched an online Alki Park Improvements – Play Equipment Survey, which will remain open for one more week (likely closing on Thursday Oct. 24th). The public is encouraged to take this survey and submit feedback regarding three possible options (from three different equipment vendors) for the “play equipment area” of the park (see top-left in the image above). The project area is on the north side of the school and the south side of Alki Playfield.

Here is a link to a PDF with high-resolution images of the three design options. Those same visuals were printed and on display in the public meeting on Wednesday, with questions being answered by team members including Matt Olszewski (first photo below) and Will Shrader (second photo below), both from Osborn Consulting, an engineering and consulting company that’s working on the project:

Liz Browning from Osborn was also in attendance, along with team members including project manager Brian Fabella from Seattle Public Schools and Rhys Harrington from Seattle Parks. The event drew a steady crowd throughout the afternoon:

Team members said that this meeting and the new survey represents the second round of feedback gathering, following up on “round one” which was a prior survey and public event on Alki earlier this summer. This latest round of feedback is a chance for the community to provide input on the play area and the preferred play equipment options, to help guide the final project designs for the playground renovation.

The new Alki Elementary is expected to be completed and open when classes start in fall of 2026, with the playground construction starting in spring 2026 and also finishing before school starts.