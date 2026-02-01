WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 things to know!

(Olympics photographed on Saturday by James Bratsanos)

Welcome to the second half of the weekend! Here’s our highlight list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club starts its 9 am run at Hagosa’s House today. (4800 Delridge Way SW)

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Go get moving! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Also in The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: See if there’s space in the small-group meditation session at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

KENYON HALL ROOT BEER SOCIAL: This open house wraps up Reopening Weekend at the historic hall, 2-4 pm; visit to see the renovations as well as memorabilia from its century-plus history. (7904 35th SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Spend part of your Sunday afternoon relaxing at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SWEET STROLL, SOLD OUT! If you don’t already have ticket(s) for the first-ever West Seattle Junction Sweet Stroll 2-5 pm today, sorry, they’re sold out, so this is just a reminder to those who do, as well as a potential answer to “what’s going on in The Junction?” today after the market.

WEST SEATTLE MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm, this month’s book is “Confessions of a Mask” by Yukio Mishima. Gather at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm, singer/songwriter Jim Page provides music to go with your beverages at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOL OF ROCK @ TIM’S TAVERN: Two shows, 3:30 pm (“Fleetwood Mac meets Heart”) and 7:30 pm (“Devo vs. The Cars”), ticket info here. (9655 16th SW, White Center)

SCREAMING AT LINCOLN PARK: The monthly gathering of Scream Club Seattle is at 4:30 pm on the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) waterfront, picnic shelter #4.

ASTRA LUMINA: Held over iinto February, the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 5:45 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, play for free, win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, end your weekend with live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!