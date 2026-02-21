WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 29 notes!

(The Brothers, photographed Friday morning by James Bratsanos)

Happy Saturday! The highlights are as usual mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Get a quiet start to the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

HIAWATHA CC GRAND REOPENING: 10 am-noon celebration of Hiawatha Community Center‘s reopening after six years! Ribbon-cutting, kid activities, tours, free beverages, music, more. (2700 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

KNIFE-SHARPENING POP-UP: Kneighborhood Knives is back at Hotwire Coffeehouse (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm.

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Visit the Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) 10 am-noon.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), geared toward families with kids up to 5 years old.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

NEW YEAR AT VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center celebrates Vietnamese New Year, noon-2 pm, with a lion dance, flag-raising, martial arts, food, more. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

MENDING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: White Center Solidarity is organizing this community mending/repairing event, noon-3 pm, no cover. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

YOGA & NUTRITION WORKSHOP: 1-3 pm at Lagom Studios (4509 SW Wildwood Place) in Fauntleroy – our calendar listing has full details.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

GARDEN PLANNING: 1:30-3 pm, preregister for this workshop at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

CYBER UNICORN STORY HOUR: 5:30-8 pm open-mic series at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Roo Forrest and Friends perform. Free, all ages.

ASTRA LUMINA: Held over into late winter, the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 6:15 pm. Tickets and info here; extended through February.

LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm, be at Easy Street Records to be among the first to hear Mitski‘s new music. (4559 California SW)

HOTTIES OF COMEDY: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW): “Featuring six incredible comedians from the Pacific Northwest, this night is all about big laughs, bold perspectives, and redefining what it really means to be ‘hot’.”

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG: Online tickets are sold out for ArtsWest‘s 7:30 pm performance, but you can check at the box office to see if anything opened up. (4711 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm show with Shell the Ghost, Far Far Far, Midnight Snack, $12 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, Deejay Hershe. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

