WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes, including Valentine specials

(Thanks to Janna for the Valentine’s decorations seen in Westwood)

Happy Saturday! This round of highlights includes some Valentine’s Day happenings too; it’s all mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Or, a quiet start to the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3620 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

VALENTINE’S DAY SALE AT SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, 14 percent off, plus roses are available! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

SHREDDING AT DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER: 10:30 am-12:30 pm, fee. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HEART-SHAPED PIZZA THAT HELPS: Valentine’s Day – and two more days afterward – is when to get heart-shaped pizza at Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) with part of the proceeds going to NW Immigrant Rights Project. Open 11:30 am-10 pm today.

VALENTINE’S BAKERY POP-UP: Mr. Bun’s Bakery is at WEND Jewelry (3276 California SW) with treats, noon-4 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

RAT CITY VALENTINE’S MARKET: 12 pm-6 pm, browse vendors at various South Delridge and White Center venues including Mr. B’s Mead Center. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

EV SHOWCASE AT ALKI: 1-3 pm, Seattle’s Rivian team is showing off these EVs near 59th/Alki, demo drives available.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, with Valentine’s wine and chocolate tasting today.

OPEN MIC AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 69 Love Spngs Open Mic, 1 pm-4 pm, no cover. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Kelvin Killmon performs “soulful acoustic rock.” Free, all ages.

ASTRA LUMINA: Held over into late winter, the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5:45 pm. Tickets and info here; extended through February.

VALENTINE’S DAY AT CORNER POCKET: 8 pm bingo, 10 pm “newlyweds’ game” open to any duo. (California/Alaska)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, Valentine’s Day special with Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

