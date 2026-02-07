West Seattle, Washington

07 Saturday

BIZNOTE: Heart-shaped pizzas at Mioposto for Valentine’s week, with an extra ingredient: Donation

February 7, 2026 10:26 pm
 How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Starting tomorrow (Sunday, February 8), Mioposto (WSB sponsor) brings back its heart-shaped pizzas – with part of the proceeds supporting a timely cause.

This Valentine’s Day, Mioposto invites guests to celebrate love while supporting an important local cause. From February 8 through February 16, the neighborhood favorite will offer its beloved heart-shaped pizzas, with 20 percent of heart-pizza sales donated to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is a local organization that promotes justice by defending and advancing the rights of immigrants through direct legal services, systemic advocacy, and community education.

Whether dining in, picking up takeout, or sending a heart-shaped pizza as a Valentine’s Day surprise via delivery, guests can enjoy Mioposto’s heart-shaped pizzas in Cheese, Margherita, or Pepperoni.

This seasonal special provides a delicious way to share the love while giving back to the community. Heart-shaped pizzas are available at all five Mioposto locations: Mount Baker, Ravenna, Mercer Island, Admiral, and Eastlake.

Admiral Mioposto is at 2139 California SW. It’s open for brunch, lunch, happy hour, and dinner daily; see the hours here.

