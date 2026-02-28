WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning car prowler

The report was sent by Yoyo:

I am reporting suspicious activity observed near 32nd Ave SW and SW Holly St around 12:00 AM on Saturday, February 28.

An individual was walking along the street and looking into parked vehicles. When the person noticed they were being observed, they quickly hid behind a parked car. After they left the area, children’s homework papers were found on the ground behind the vehicle where they had been hiding.

The individual was wearing light gray pants, a dark jacket, and a hat. They appeared to have longer hair and possibly female. Their posture showed a noticeable hunch or forward lean.

There was no confirmed vehicle damage at the time, but the behavior was consistent with car prowling. Sharing this so neighbors can stay alert and report any suspicious activity.