WEEK AHEAD: New Seattle Public Schools superintendent Ben Shuldiner starts work with a public briefing

Tomorrow (Monday, February 2) is the first official weekday on the job for Ben Shuldiner, the new Seattle Public Schools superintendent, coming here from Lansing, Michigan. If you’re interested in hearing from him as he gets started, the district plans to livestream a media briefing scheduled to start at 8 am Monday at Mercer Middle School on Beacon Hill. During the briefing, the district preview says:

-School Board President Gina Topp will deliver brief remarks and administer the oath of office to Shuldiner. -Afterward, Shuldiner will speak about his excitement for rolling up his sleeves and getting to work, spending time in each and every school and their classrooms, and collaborating with communities to build the best schools for all our students. -Stepping into office in the aftermath of Friday evening’s tragedy in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, Shuldiner will also emphasize his commitment to acting to strengthen student safety and security.

The briefing will be livestreamed via the district’s YouTube channel. (Here’s what Shuldiner told WSB in an interview after the School Board chose him as the lone finalist for the job last fall.)