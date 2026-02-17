TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Post-holiday Tuesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with mid-winter break of continuing for most schools.

Rain/snow mix is possible, according to the forecast for today. High in the low 40s. Sunrise at 7:11 am; sunset at 5:36 pm.

(Monday sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

