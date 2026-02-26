TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Rain possibilities are again in the forecast – breezy too, high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 6:55 am; sunset at 5:49 pm.

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

*Lane closures continue on the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge – plus a speed-limit reduction to 25 mph – until further notice.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!