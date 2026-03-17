GRATITUDE: On a final note, ‘The Art of Music’ coordinator says thanks

(Terra Nova Duo during The Art of Music at Alki Arts, October 2024 WSB video)

Covering the West Seattle Art Walk almost every month for more than 15 years, we appreciated the second Thursdays in recent years that were also graced by The Art of Music, mini-concerts coordinated by John Redenbaugh. This week he announced that the series won’t return this year after all, and sent this message of gratitude to the community, especially the musicians and others with whom he collaborated:

The Art of Music Bids a Farewell

After a meaningful and memorable run, the time has come to announce that The Art of Music has come to a close; the final Art of Music performances were presented in December 2025.

If you’d like to take a look at who performed for The Art of Music over the years you can go to:

wsartwalk.org/category/art-of-music and scroll back through the pages to find descriptions and some listening links.

Background

Thanks to the support of then-West Seattle Junction Association (WSJA) Executive Director Lora Radford, the Art of Music performances were inaugurated during 2019, presented on behalf of the WSJA and scheduled to concurrently complement second Thursday Art Walk evenings.

From 2019 through 2025 (with a pause during 2020), The Art of Music brought live performances to West Seattle’s Second Thursday Art Walk evenings, adding another creative dimension to those community gatherings while showcasing the talents of many outstanding musicians.

What began in the Alaska Junction grew to include performances throughout the greater Morgan Junction and Admiral District neighborhoods, creating a broader stage for musicians and a richer experience for the community.

(In addition, The Art of Music had co-presented annually, with local musician Sue Quigley, the Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices music festival from 2022 through 2025.)

Thank You to All Who Made The Art of Music Possible

Over the years, financial support for The Art of Music and Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices came from a variety of generous contributors, including the West Seattle Junction Association, the Admiral Neighborhood Association, the Morgan Community Association, Darby Winery, Beth G Homes, Canna West Seattle, and Tim’s Tavern.

Thank you to the West Seattle Junction Association, the West Seattle Blog, and Westside Seattle for publicity/promotion provided over the years; and special appreciation goes to David Redenbaugh for his invaluable design of all Art of Music fliers, to Helen Halpern for her time and expertise in consistently posting information about Muse Fest and The Art of Music, and to David Wall (Urban Analog) for his design of the 2024 and 2025 Muse Fest fliers.

Thank-yous are also due WSJA Executive Director Chris Mackay and WSJA Marketing and Events Director Stacie Woods for their roles in supporting The Art of Music (and Muse Fest) performances.

In summary, my sincere thanks go to all past performers, venues, individuals, supporting sponsors, publishers and organizations whose contributions, participation, and support made The Art of Music possible.

With Gratitude and Best Wishes,

John Redenbaugh,

Project Coordinator, The Art of Music (2019-2025)