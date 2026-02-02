Remembering Bill Gill, 1946-2025

Family and friends are remembering Bill Gill and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Bill passed away on December 27, 2025 (79 years old) in Seattle. He was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in 1946. Survived by his son James, daughter-in-law Susie, grandson LJ, great-grandson Benjamin, and his wife of 20 years, Karen.

Bill spent his younger life in West Virginia, joined the Navy after high school, lived in California, Texas, and resided in Seattle for the last 40 years.

He was an outdoor adventurist and attempted a Mt. Rainier climb twice but was disappointedly turned back because of inclement weather. He was an avid bicyclist and during his working years loved to plan weekend bicycle jaunts to new areas. He assisted in Puget Sound Save the Octopi for several years. He also loved cooking and trying new recipes.

His career spanned the Pac Bell Telephone Company, Boeing, and Federal Home Loan Bank. He took an early retirement and volunteered at Highline Hospital for several years, where he was truly appreciated and loved. He also helped run a home- and pet-sitting business and spent time in Mexico. Bill truly enjoyed his retirement years and his time at Highline, and pet-sitting was one of the highlights of his adult life.

He struggled with many medical issues over the years but in typical Bill style always had a positive attitude and a warm sincere smile. He thoroughly enjoyed his last six months at Brookdale Admiral, getting involved with many activities and making friends with residents and loving staff members.

Bill loved to study history, was an avid reader and movie buff; he could quote lines off the cuff from both consistently. His FAVORITE book was “Bad Dad Jokes” and he shared them daily with everyone. He was a member of the “Bookies” Book Club of West Seattle for over a decade.

Friends and family describe Bill as “living and loving” the moment at any given moment. He was truly a gentle loving Giant. RIP, SWEET Bill.