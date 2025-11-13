BIZNOTES: Morgan Junction space goes from bakery to barbecue; See’s Candies pop-up opens

Two biznotes:

MORGAN JUNCTION RESTAURANT: Readers noticed posters up in the window of what had been Little Prague Bakery‘s space in Morgan Junction at 6045 California SW. The posters are for The Home Skillit, whose Chef Gino Williamson has been a fixture on the local street-food scene. He sent us this announcement looking ahead to his soft open tomorrow:

Hello West Seattle. Chef Smoke here with The Home Skillit – NEW RESTAURANT on the West Side. Please come out and Support Local Great BBQ sandwiches and Tacos. I finally got a spot to myself back here in West Seattle. After years of Pop Ups, Catering, Booth in Lumen Field, Festivals and Street Vending, I am opening a Breakfast/ Brunch/ Lunch spot. Just In time for the Holidays. This Friday, November 14th, I will be having a soft opening between 11 am and 7pm. I will be serving up some of my favorite Sandwiches and Taco’s. Just to give a little taste of Smoke in ya lives. Please come by and tell a friend that you had the best from the best Chef in the West. For a special treat I will be sampling some Creole Smoked COHO Salmon fresh from the Muckleshoot Tribe. Right here off the Duwamish Waters.

We have a message out inquiring about the days/hours after tomorrow’s soft open.

SEE’S CANDIES POP-UP OPEN: Since reporting four weeks ago that See’s would be back at Jefferson Square with a temp holiday-season shop, we’ve watched for signs of opening (since the company never answered our inquiries) and just got word a short time ago from Bryan: “I was customer #2 in See’s this morning!! Hooray!!!” He says they told him they’ll be open through Christmas Eve.