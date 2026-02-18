West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

40℉

Mystery helicopter over east West Seattle

February 18, 2026 4:30 pm
|      48 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Lots of reports of a dark helicopter circling over east West Seattle. It’s not on radar and we have no correlating reports of ground activity so far, but we’re driving around looking.

4:43 PM: We are in High Point and have eyes on the helicopter but no ID and not seeing anything unusual on the ground.

4:50 PM: Multiple readers say it’s a Guardian 1 chopper (King County Sheriff’s Office but they support multiple local law enforcement agencies).

4:52 PM: Now out of our sight – sounds like it’s headed west. We are checking with KCSO.

5:05 PM: Commenters now report a helicopter sighting over Admiral (still no radar ID).

Share This

48 Replies to "Mystery helicopter over east West Seattle"

  • hpspotter February 18, 2026 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    Its orbit is currently centered on High Point.

    • Peter Miller February 18, 2026 (4:48 pm)
      Reply

      Helicopter is King County Sheriff, hovering over SW Dawson & SW 22nd. Between Puget Ridge Cohousing and West Emerald (old Duwamish) Cohousing. No sirens on ground. 

  • Megan February 18, 2026 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    I came here because I’ve been hearing the sound for about 45 minutes, it’s very anxiety inducing. Does anyone listen to police radios and have they heard anything?

    • Going Crazy February 18, 2026 (4:40 pm)
      Reply

      Right?! It feels like it has been going on forever. I’m in High Point trying to work and I can’t focus at all. This is worse than leaf blowers. 

      • Question Authority February 18, 2026 (4:55 pm)
        Reply

        You know what’s really worse than leaf blowers, criminals on the run in the neighborhood, that’s what.

    • NaTina Taylor February 18, 2026 (4:47 pm)
      Reply

      It really is it’s been flying around home Depot all day long and no one knows what it is no one’s trying to find out what it is and we’re right next to the police station 

  • Alan C February 18, 2026 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    The helicopter seems to be hovering around the High Point to Westwood Village area. This morning at 6:04 AM there was a loud explosion and one flash of light. It was south of Sylvan Ridge Townhomes. I’m wondering if the two incidents are related.

    • NaTina Taylor February 18, 2026 (4:48 pm)
      Reply

      It’s also hovering At  home Depot 

    • MJ February 18, 2026 (4:57 pm)
      Reply

      I’ve been awake since that explosion/light display. I wish we knew what it was. 

  • Alki Stu February 18, 2026 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    Now there is one over Delridge near the Delridge Library. Curious.

  • Greg February 18, 2026 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    It’s dark green with yellow markings.

    • Jort February 18, 2026 (4:54 pm)
      Reply

      Similar to this? 

  • Peeb February 18, 2026 (4:45 pm)
    Reply

    It’s also been circling farther north, to about 35th & Hudson.

  • HC February 18, 2026 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    It’s flying very close to Delridge, closer to Delridge & Hudson / Brandon area, on the east side around Louisa Boren K-8. Been going on about 45 minutes. 

  • Anonymous February 18, 2026 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    I see it circling now – it seems to be more like delridge area. 

    • Michael Hobbs February 18, 2026 (4:59 pm)
      Reply

      Just flew west over California & Walker, seeming out towards Alki

  • Dre February 18, 2026 (4:48 pm)
    Reply

    I’m @ 35th & Webster, looking East. Helicopter seems to be hovering around High Point/ Delridge (HOME DEPOT area)

  • CatDoc February 18, 2026 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    Circling over North Admiral now.

  • William February 18, 2026 (4:56 pm)
    Reply

    It’s circling Hiawatha park

  • westseattlecoug February 18, 2026 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    It’s currently circling over Alki and North Admiral. 

    • John February 18, 2026 (5:03 pm)
      Reply

      It’s showing this on an app.

      • WSB February 18, 2026 (5:09 pm)
        Reply

        Those go over at least daily. Helicopters aren’t unusual, circling is… will keep sleuthing!

      • Jort February 18, 2026 (5:16 pm)
        Reply

        That is not the helicopter that’s been hovering over West Seattle this afternoon.

      • Anon E. Mouse February 18, 2026 (5:24 pm)
        Reply

        I don’t think that was the one we had circling here, this one had an uncovered (or no) tail rotor, unlike the Eurocopter in the app.

  • mark February 18, 2026 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Now it’s over the admiral district.

  • Sillygoose February 18, 2026 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Mayor checking encampments along with open property for RV lots!

  • Katie February 18, 2026 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    It’s now over North Admiral

  • John F February 18, 2026 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Its circling over Admiral District / Alki area now I try to locate it on the flight radar app but no trace there!!! How strange

  • Dayna February 18, 2026 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    Now circling over Admiral/Belvidere

  • Johanna February 18, 2026 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    Came here to find info. Was just circling the area from WS Highschool, over Met Market and that vicinity from at least 4:52, just flew west at 4:57 as I typed. 

  • JAM February 18, 2026 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    Came here to find info. Was just circling the area from WS Highschool, over Met Market and that vicinity from at least 4:52, just flew west at 4:57 as I typed. 

  • Jason February 18, 2026 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    Been doing circles above Admiral now. Making its way toward Alki. 

  • Anon-North February 18, 2026 (5:01 pm)
    Reply

    Now it’s circling around North Admiral, and it doesn’t show up on ADS-B
    Exchange.  It’s required to have its ADS-B transponder on.

  • Andy February 18, 2026 (5:01 pm)
    Reply

    Saw it over north admiral. Not showing up ADSB which is crazy given thr amount of flight traffic in the area. 

  • Anonymous February 18, 2026 (5:02 pm)
    Reply

    Helicopter headed over Alki in a straight line to Bremerton. 

  • Anonymous too February 18, 2026 (5:03 pm)
    Reply

    Helicopter headed over Alki in a straight line to Bremerton. 

  • Fred February 18, 2026 (5:04 pm)
    Reply

    This one? Was over Admiral just before 5:00PM. It is nearly black – very dark colors.

  • Kat February 18, 2026 (5:05 pm)
    Reply

    Saw a helicopter matching the description yesterday, midday, flying straight East to West from water over Cambridge and 35th and sounded like it continued on. 

  • Cghr February 18, 2026 (5:12 pm)
    Reply

    Black helicopter as pictured above. Did it leave?

  • Steve February 18, 2026 (5:13 pm)
    Reply

    Heading SW over Alki Beach at 4:56pm.

    • Meow February 18, 2026 (5:28 pm)
      Reply

      This belongs to a car dealer named Jeff Swickard. I doubt this is nefarious. It could be for a million reasons. This whole thread is a nothing burger

  • Z February 18, 2026 (5:14 pm)
    Reply

    Im pretty sure this is the helicopter, looked up the number, Bell 407 Lindsey Aviation? 

  • Z February 18, 2026 (5:17 pm)
    Reply

    Looks to be this helicopter, bell 407 Lindsey Aviation?

  • Nick February 18, 2026 (5:23 pm)
    Reply

    Just googling the tail number in that image 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.