Mystery helicopter over east West Seattle

Lots of reports of a dark helicopter circling over east West Seattle. It’s not on radar and we have no correlating reports of ground activity so far, but we’re driving around looking.

4:43 PM: We are in High Point and have eyes on the helicopter but no ID and not seeing anything unusual on the ground.

4:50 PM: Multiple readers say it’s a Guardian 1 chopper (King County Sheriff’s Office but they support multiple local law enforcement agencies).

4:52 PM: Now out of our sight – sounds like it’s headed west. We are checking with KCSO.

5:05 PM: Commenters now report a helicopter sighting over Admiral (still no radar ID).