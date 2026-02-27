Here’s our lineup for your West Seattle Friday

(Seen at Lowman Beach. Photo sent by Rob)

here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MOMMY AND ME PLAYTIME WITH SPECIAL BUNNY: 9:30 am-11 am, rescue bunnies visit Grace Church‘s playtime, community welcome. (10323 28th SW)

MYERS WAY WETLAND TOUR: Restoration volunteers with Weed Warriors will show you around! Meet at 10 am at gate (9701 Myers Way S.).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring gets ever closer; every dry day is another chance to get ready. The center is open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), 10-11:30 am.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FREE TAX HELP: Drop in at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm and get help with your taxes!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about and enjoy local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: Winter session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: Day 2! Look for nearby booth locations and times here. Cookies $6/box this year except for $7 gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, singer-songwriter Jim Page at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

WSHS LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: Everybody’s welcome to celebrate at this student-organized celebration with food and performances, 6:30-8 pm at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW).

ASTRA LUMINA: Last weekend for the celestially inspired lights-and-sound show at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW); first admission at 6:30 pm, get tickets here.

SEATTLE TIGERS FUNDRAISER: 7 pm drag bingo and auction at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) to raise money for 12U baseball team’s Cooperstown trip. Details and ticket link in our calendar listing.

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: Last weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain, online tickets are sold out so check the box office.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Mango Rabbit, Mutton, Killing Caesar, doors at 7, show at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

GREEK GODS: Drag runway competition at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7, show at 8.

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with Supreme La Rock, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Goth Skate with Ghosts in the Graveyard, Eve’s Black Heart, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

