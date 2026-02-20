FOLLOWUP: Why ‘March 6’ for 1st Avenue South Bridge update?

(Reader-contributed file photo)

Since Wednesday night, we’ve been reporting on WSDOT‘s closure of two northbound lanes on the 1st Avenue South Bridge after inspectors found problems that need to be repaired. Thursday’s followup included a WSDOT promise of an update March 6. The question: Why not until then, and would the lanes remain closed until then? Here’s how spokesperson RB McKeon responded:

Our bridge engineers and inspectors need some time to analyze what they found in the field, develop recommendations, scope, timeline, source materials, etc… We believe that two weeks is a reasonable timeframe for us to be able to do that work and then come back to the public with additional information. To be clear, March 6 is the date we have indicated that we will come back to the public to share updates. We have not indicated that the lanes will reopen on March 6. As noted in yesterday’s updates, it is too early to outline a repair plan or timeline, but crews are actively working to determine next steps and will share updates by March 6. The lane closures are in place until bridge inspectors have determined the lanes are safe to reopen.

The bridge is two separate structures; the northbound side was built in 1956, 40 years before the southbound side. It served as a major detour route to get across the Duwamish River while the West Seattle Bridge was closed for two and a half years 2020-2022.