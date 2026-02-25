FOLLOWUP: What you can, and can’t, take to 2026’s first recycle/reuse event

Last weekend, we noted that the next West Seattle recycle/reuse event was exactly a month away. Now, courtesy of one of the lead organizers – the West Seattle Junction Association – we have details on what you’ll be able to drop off during the 9 am-noon event on Saturday, March 21, so you can start planning. First, a reminder that the location is changing – now in the south parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), which is accessible via the southernmost SSC entrance off 16th.
Now the list:
ACCEPTED ITEMS:
Small propane canisters
Fluorescent tubes and bulbs
Household batteries
Clothing, bedding, curtains in good condition
Small electronics (TVs, computers, cellphones)
Small appliances (non-freon)
Foam blocks (polystyrene only)
Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes)
home goods and toys
NON-ACCEPTED ITEMS (which are included but not limited to):
Furniture
Hazardous waste
Bicycle/tricycles
CRT tube TVs
Mattresses
AC units
Car seats
Stained, ripped or worn-out fabrics
Automotive waste
Construction waste
Garbage, compost and household recycling items
Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)
If you’re looking for suggestions about how to best dispose of those items or others not mentioned at all, check out this Seattle Public Utilities lookup tool. And a wider variety of electronic items will be accepted (though we don’t have the official list yet) at the Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup – which is exactly two months from today, on April 25.
