FOLLOWUP: What you can, and can’t, take to 2026’s first recycle/reuse event

(WSB file photo)

Last weekend, we noted that the next West Seattle recycle/reuse event was exactly a month away. Now, courtesy of one of the lead organizers – the West Seattle Junction Association – we have details on what you’ll be able to drop off during the 9 am-noon event on Saturday, March 21, so you can start planning. First, a reminder that the location is changing – now in the south parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), which is accessible via the southernmost SSC entrance off 16th.

Now the list:

ACCEPTED ITEMS: Small propane canisters

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs

Household batteries

Clothing, bedding, curtains in good condition

Small electronics (TVs, computers, cellphones)

Small appliances (non-freon)

Foam blocks (polystyrene only)

Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes)

home goods and toys NON-ACCEPTED ITEMS (which are included but not limited to): Furniture

Hazardous waste

Bicycle/tricycles

CRT tube TVs

Mattresses

AC units

Car seats

Stained, ripped or worn-out fabrics

Automotive waste

Construction waste

Garbage, compost and household recycling items

Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)

If you’re looking for suggestions about how to best dispose of those items or others not mentioned at all, check out this Seattle Public Utilities lookup tool. And a wider variety of electronic items will be accepted (though we don’t have the official list yet) at the Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup – which is exactly two months from today, on April 25.