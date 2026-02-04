FOLLOWUP: West Seattle RV-lot plan gets first public mention

(From ‘site plan’ in proposed lot’s permit filing)

Eight days after we broke the news of a combination RV “safe lot” and tiny-home village planned for southeast West Seattle, a city official brought it up at a community meeting tonight for the first time. The meeting was the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) discussion of possible parking restrictions on 16th SW, where about 10 RVs and trailers are currently among the other parked vehicles; we’ll have a full report on the meeting, and what’s next, Thursday. But first – the city official who mentioned the possible shelter site is Tom Van Bronkhorst, a longtime community liaison for the city’s homelessness response. Some attendees suggested a “safe lot” might be ideal for RV dwellers; Van Bronkhorst said he’d just recently heard about the one on the drawing board for 2nd SW, saying there’s some “lease activity.” Timeline? He said he didn’t have specifics but speculated at least “several months.” That’s more than we’ve heard from those with whom we’ve followed up; WSDOT, the site’s owner, promised a response that we’re still awaiting, while Mayor Katie Wilson‘s spokesperson told us it was still too early-stage for them to have anything to say, and the organization listed as site operator, LIHI, has not replied at all.