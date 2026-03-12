COUNTDOWN: 4 months to West Seattle Summer Fest. 2 questions for you now

(2024 WSB photo)

So many ways to hang out in the sunshine at West Seattle Summer Fest! Exactly three months from tonight – on July 12th – West Seattle’s biggest party of the year will have just wrapped up. So the West Seattle Junction Association – the merchants’ alliance – is immersed in planning the festival, which always starts with “Summer Fest Eve” Thursday night and then runs three full days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This year they have two questions for you – #1, would you be interested in an all-ages outdoor spot to watch FIFA World Cup matches July 10-11? #2, would you be interested in buying tickets to a 21+ VIP lounge near the main stage with benefits such as drink tickets and a cocktail server? To tell WSJA how interested – or not interested – you’d be, go here.