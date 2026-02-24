Date set for community Q&A meeting about planned West Seattle RV/tiny-house site Glassyard Commons

(‘Site plan’ from city permit filings for Glassyard Commons)

One month after we first told you about the plan for a shelter site in southeast West Seattle, the date is set for a promised community Q&A meeting about it. The meeting will be held at a church in Georgetown, according to the announcement from the organization that will be operating the site, LIHI:

Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 5:30 PM

New Direction Missionary Baptist Church

755 S Homer St. [map]

Church and street parking available The proposed RV Safe Lot and Tiny House Village at Glassyard Commons will consist of 72 parking spots for RVs, 20 tiny houses, and community facilities. This program will move RV residents off neighborhood streets and give them a safe place to park. When they are ready to move into the onsite tiny house units, LIHI will decommission and dispose of their RVs. Site amenities include 24/7 staffing, onsite management, comprehensive case management, a community kitchen, and laundry and hygiene facilities. LIHI brings over a decade of experience in providing tiny house villages. We operate Camp Second Chance nearby, as well as 16 other tiny house village programs in the Puget Sound region. We previously operated Salmon Bay Village, a combined RV and Tiny House Village program, in the Interbay neighborhood, and we had great success moving clients from rundown RVs into permanent housing. 67 RVs were decommissioned over the program’s duration. Construction at Glassyard Commons is estimated to begin in March and will take approximately 3 months to complete. If you have any questions or comments, please contact LIHI’s Community Engagement Manager Marta Kidane at marta.kidane@lihi.org or 206-858-0734.

The Glassyard Commons site, owned by the state Department of Transportation, is at 7201 2nd Avenue SW and has been the site of multiple unsanctioned encampments for many years. The site was proposed for official use as a transitional encampment a decade ago, though a formal plan wasn’t pursued at the time, and permit filings show the most recent proposal dates back to last spring, with a slightly different mix of RVs and tiny houses.