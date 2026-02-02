FOLLOWUP: New owner for site of shuttered South Delridge Walgreens

(King County Assessor photo)

One month before the South Delridge Walgreens (9456 16th SW) announced its impending closure late last summer, we had reported it was on the market. Now, it’s been sold. The sale, first reported by the Daily Journal of Commerce, was for $2.4 million – a third below the $3.75 million asking price in our previous story, plus less than half what the site/building is valued at in county records, and less than half what it sold for in 2003. The new owner of the 53,000-square-foot site is Team Amalfi LLC, whose principals include real-estate broker/developer James Tjoa; he’s been involved with other West Seattle projects including a 12-home site on Pigeon Point. We have a message out to ask about plans for the ex-Walgreens site; nothing’s showing up in city files so far.