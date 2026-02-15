BIZNOTE: West Seattle Nursery launching demonstration garden, asking for kids’ suggestions

As sunny days like today remind us that gardening season is near, West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) is inviting more kids to join the Growing Gardeners Club, which will be involved with a demonstration garden that WSN will launch soon. WSN’s Marie McKinsey explains, “This month we are inviting kids to decide what we will be planting in the garden. We have a questionnaire for them to fill out, and we will announce the ‘winners’ in early March.” Kids can answer the questionnaire at the nursery (5275 California SW), and it’s also in the first issue of a new Growing Gardeners Club newsletter for parents, which Marie explains “will enable us to share more content, like videos and links to various resources.” If there’s a budding gardener in your home, sign up for the newsletter here – and see the first edition (with the aforementioned questionnaire) here.