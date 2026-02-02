Baby Story Time, lunchtime health info, meditation, music, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Early blooming camellia, seen in Gatewood)

As a new week begins, here’s what’s on our list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

FREE INFO ON DIGESTIVE HEALTH: 12:30 pm online, you can learn “Why SIBO Keeps Coming Back — and What’s Really Behind the Relapse” with Dr. Megan Taylor, ND, FABNG, from Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing explains how to get the link (and how to get the recording later).

‘SOLUTIONS, NOT RESOLUTIONS’: Weekly speaker series starts with 1 pm presentation on “Paperwork and Packing Tape” at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

‘BEFORE THE BADGE’: 5:30 pm online dialogue with SPD recruits, all community members welcome. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link to participate.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia/quiz tonight! … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

MEDITATE IN ALKI: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

MEDITATE IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!