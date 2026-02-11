As for what else is happening on your West Seattle Wednesday….

(Last night’s ‘low-tide sunset,’ as photographer Jen Popp called it)

We’re going to point you to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for most of what’s happening for the rest of today, as Seahawks parade related coverage has taken most of the time we’d usually use for the daily list, but here are four highlights:

ALKI ELEMENTARY HC @ SCHOOL BOARD: When the Seattle Public Schools Board meets at 4:15 pm, their agenda includes voting on an “assignment transition plan” that includes the designation of Alki Elementary as the Southwest-area school with a Highly Capable “pathway,” as first reported last month.

DINE-OUT BENEFIT FOR WEST SEATTLE HS SOFTBALL: 5-9 pm, get food from Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW), and mention the WSHS Softball fundraiser (code and flyer are here) so the team will benefit from part of the proceeds.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH @ 34TH DDs: Our area’s largest political organization has its regular monthly meeting tonight, but first, at 6 pm, plans a special Black History Month presentation. The meeting is at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW, south end of the historic schoolhouse).

GUIDED HOT-WAX NIGHT: 6:30-8 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), the team will show you how to hot-wax your skis and/or board.

Again, LOTS more happening – but today, you’ll find it on our calendar rather than the usual list.