YOU CAN HELP: Genesee Hill Elementary PTA’s call for auction donations

(WSB file photo)

Before school PTAs, PTSAs, and other types of PTOs can invite guests to fundraising auctions, they need to get donations so they have something for guests to bid on. This is another role local businesses play in the community – they often support local schools via donations for these events. The first PTA to contact us this new year is from Genesee Hill Elementary, asking us to share their request:

On March 7th 2026, the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA will host our annual auction — our biggest fundraiser of the year! It’s an uplifting community celebration that directly supports nearly 500 students, teachers and staff members. We’re inviting caring individuals and local businesses to help us make this event a success by donating an item or contribution. Would you consider supporting our students by donating goods, services, experience, gift certificates, or cash?

Your donation will help support fundamental student needs like reading intervention, classroom supplies, sponsorships, and mental health services – and we greatly appreciate anything you are able to provide.

Our PTA is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and your donation is 100% tax-deductible. A donation receipt with our tax-exempt ID (91-1252753) will be provided. Should you donate by February 20, your organization will also be recognized in the event program.

To donate goods, services, experiences, or gift certificates, please visit:

geneseehill.schoolauction.net/2026/donate_items/new?qr=1

To make a cash donation or sponsorship, please visit:

geneseehillpta.givebacks.com/shop/items/1101842

Thank you for investing in our students and helping us create opportunities that last far beyond the auction night. Your generosity makes a real and immediate difference.