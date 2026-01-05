West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle YMCA offering free ‘study café’ to all high-school students

January 5, 2026 12:59 pm
School’s back in session and the end-of-semester looms. The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) has an offer for teens looking for somewhere to study:

Free Study Café for all High School Students

Join us for a free study café at the West Seattle YMCA this Sunday, January 11th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM!

– Get prepared for finals week with a dedicated space to study with friends
– Volunteer tutors on hand to offer assistance
– Coffee, Energy Drinks, Snacks, and Raffle Prizes will be provided by the YMCA
– Free to all students

The Y is at 36th SW and SW Snoqualmie in the West Seattle Triangle.

