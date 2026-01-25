WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!

(Skyline at dusk with Seahawks colors and 12 flag on Space Needle – photo by Greg Snyder)

Wondering what’s up before and after – maybe even during – The Game? Here’s our highlight list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!):

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club starts its 9 am run at Dough Joy Donuts today. (4310 SW Oregon)

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Go get moving! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Also in The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: See if there’s space in the small-group meditation session at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, prospective families and students are invited to visit the school. (34th/Myrtle; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Noon-1:30 pm, prospective families and students are invited to visit. (42nd SW and SW Genesee)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Spend part of your Sunday afternoon relaxing at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 2:30 pm chat, 3 pm discussion, second half of “Dr. Zhivago” is this month’s topic at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SEAHAWKS GO FOR NFC CHAMPIONSHIP: 3:30 pm game at Lumen Field vs. the L.A. Rams. If you’re going, remember you can take the West Seattle Water Taxi because Metro is adding postgame sailings.

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5 pm to 8 pm, trivia with host Morgue Anne, free to play! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 9th SW), everyone’s welcome to enjoy a free hot meal.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5:30 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play, win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, wrap up your weekend with live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

