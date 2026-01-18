WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(Saturday sunset at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook – photo by Bob Burns)

On the third Sunday of the new year, here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!):

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club starts its 9 am run at Highland Park Corner Store today. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly Sunday morning games at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Back to the regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Spend part of your Sunday afternoon relaxing at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE AT TIM’S: 2 pm, Korner Blues at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW, White Center), all ages.

WINTER ART MARKET: First of two events today at Mr. B’s Mead Center – Winter Art Market with vendors, musicians, art, performances, food! 1-5 pm. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

WORKSHOP AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5:30 pm, Inner Canvas: A Journey in Vision Crafting, all ages, tickets here. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5:15 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play, win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, wrap up your weekend with live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

