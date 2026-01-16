WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 students and staff march in MLK’s honor

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Before the three-day weekend that ends with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at least one local school honored his memory with an assembly followed by a march.

Students and staff at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 marched around their campus along the 5900 block of Delridge Way SW this morning.

They carried handmade signs with messages of peace and justice.

Some signs highlighted quotes from Dr. King.

Thanks to the STEM K-8 PTA for letting us know about this!