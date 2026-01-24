WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 25 options!

(Harbor seals on the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender)

Happy Saturday! Here’s our list for the hours ahead, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

WILDERNESS FIRST-AID TRAINING: First day of two-day course at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor), 8 am-5:30 am – info here.

HIGH-SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL: Full day of games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), including Chief Sealth International HS vs. Lakeside at 8:30 am and vs. Rainier Beach at 11 am, West Seattle HS vs. Garfield at 8:30 am and vs. Lakeside at 9:45 am.

FREE MEDITATION: Start the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3620 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WHITE CENTER HUB RIBBONCUTTING: 11:30 am, a big celebration with elected officials, community leaders, nonprofit leaders celebrating the official grand opening of the new mixed-use development at 8th SW and SW 108th in White Center.

NEIGHBORHOOD MATCHING FUND WORKSHOP: Online at 11:30 am, find out about getting a share of these city funds. Our calendar listing has the link for registering to attend.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

‘WE’RE STILL STANDING’ RALLY AND MARCH: West Seattle Indivisible and friends will gather at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) at 12:30 pm and then march to The Junction around 1 pm, ending at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska), as previewed here.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE AN EGG CARTON WITH POTTERINGS: Fun cozy pottery workshop with Potterings, 1-4 pm – our calendar listing has details including the registration link. (3400 Harbor SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5:30 pm. Tickets and info here; extended through February.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: West Seattle’s own Acoustic Crisis at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

LAKEHOUSE #7 AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 6-10 pm, a pop-up event that “blends live performances with immersive liquid light visuals, creating a sensory-forward experience where sound, color, and community meet.” RSVP here. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music at The Skylark, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, The Loose Heels‘ last show, with The Fixits & The Sweetiest Sweeties, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S TAVERN: ’80s and ’90s music, 7 pm, all ages until 10 pm, tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, Riz Rollins spins. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

