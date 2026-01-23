WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘We’re Still Standing’ march and rally in West Seattle on Saturday

(WSB photo, November demonstration in The Triangle)

The Seattle Handmaids are expected to be among the participants in West Seattle Indivisible‘s march and rally tomorrow, with the theme “We’re Still Standing,” a reference to the year that has passed since the administration change. They’re gathering at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) at 12:30 pm and will have a few speeches before marching southbound to The Junction starting around 1 pm, ending at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska). WSI – organizing the rally/march along with Evergreen Resistance and 50501 – explains it as: “Against a backdrop of uncertainty and concern for our democracy, participants will assemble not just to protest, but to celebrate resilience.”