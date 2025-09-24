FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction’s outdoor mailbox is back

Three weeks ago, a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson told us the long-gone West Seattle Junction Post Office drive-up/ride-up/walk-up mailbox was finally close to being replaced. And now, it has been; thanks to Lauren for the tip and photo (thanks also to Gregg, who sent word of it too). The Junction mailbox’s predecessor was stolen more than a year and a half ago. Crime also took out the Westwood Village Post Office outdoor mailbox, damaged in what was described as a break-in earlier this month (we haven’t been to WWV today but will go by this evening to see if that box reappeared too).