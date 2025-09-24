West Seattle, Washington

24 Wednesday

60℉

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction’s outdoor mailbox is back

September 24, 2025 6:04 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

Three weeks ago, a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson told us the long-gone West Seattle Junction Post Office drive-up/ride-up/walk-up mailbox was finally close to being replaced. And now, it has been; thanks to Lauren for the tip and photo (thanks also to Gregg, who sent word of it too). The Junction mailbox’s predecessor was stolen more than a year and a half ago. Crime also took out the Westwood Village Post Office outdoor mailbox, damaged in what was described as a break-in earlier this month (we haven’t been to WWV today but will go by this evening to see if that box reappeared too).

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction's outdoor mailbox is back"

  • Rats September 24, 2025 (6:47 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry folks, no more sidewalk parking 🤣

  • Eric1 September 24, 2025 (6:59 pm)
    Reply

    LOL. What good is a drive-up/ride-up/walk-up mailbox with a USPS van parked in front of it?   

