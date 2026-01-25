WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter theft attempts; repeat mailbox break-in

Reader eeports in Crime Watch this morning:

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT ATTEMPTS: We haven’t heard catalytic-converter theft mentioned in a long time (we were among the victims in an earlier wave). But this morning, two notes – Joanna reported:

just wanted to give a heads up about a car catalytic converter thief who is driving around Beach Drive. They did not (succeed) but they have been caught twice trying to steal the converter. Police have been notified. They seem to be driving between the hours of 3 AM-5 AM.

Then we heard from Anthony:

About 3:55 am in the 5400 block of Beach Dr SW, heard loud grinding sounds outside. Looked out the window and saw two persons at the passenger side of my car. One was lying down very close to the passenger door and the other was standing near looking at him. Yelled for them to get away. Went to front door and yelled again. They then left in a black newer crossover which had been standing in the southbound lane next to my car, on Beach Dr. Examining my car, they had made a single complete cut through the pipe from the engine to the exhaust. About a half hour later a dark car returned, parked again next to my car and a person was walking around to the passenger side of my car. I opened the door to my home and yelled, fervently, that they should quickly leave. They did. I went out to examine my car. There was a black knit cap next to the driver’s-side door that had NOT been there a half hour before. Talking to the police officers about a half hour later, they remarked that that they couldn’t recall a converter theft report for several years. They took the hat.

Our archives remind us this type of theft was especially frequent in 2022.

MAILBOXES BROKEN INTO, AGAIN: The report and photo are from Keenan: